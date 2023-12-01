Siaka Massaquoi J6 Legal Defense Fund

I'm asking for your support of my J6 Legal Defense Fund. Anything helps. God bless.





On November 30, an FBI SWAT team arrested me at a Los Angeles airport in front of my wife, Charlotte. We were returning from Nashville, where we attended the premiere of The Daily Wire’s comedy “Lady Ballers,” in which I am a featured actor. I was booked and held overnight at Monterey Park Jail before posting bail the next morning.



Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has charged me with 4 misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct, knowingly entering a restricted building — our own U.S. Capitol — and “parading” in the Capitol. The federal government has unlimited resources at its disposal in this prosecution. That’s why I must ask for the generous support of all patriotic and well-meaning Americans.



My arrest was the culmination of nearly 3 years of harassment by the federal government for my presence on January 6, 2021, inside a Capitol doorway for 71 seconds. And when asked by the police to leave, not only did I immediately comply, but gave that directive to others in the doorway.



Why did Biden’s DOJ wait 3 years to bring charges against me? Six months after J6, at dawn, 15 FBI agents in black tactical gear raided my home and seized property. They didn’t charge me at the time and have still not returned many of my belongings, including my laptop, cell phone, and even MAGA hats.



Since then, Charlotte and I have faced persistent government harassment. Every time I fly, including today, I face lengthy security checks, including getting thoroughly patted down at the TSA checkpoint and again at the gate. Often, a federal marshall tails me at the airport and on my flights, taking pictures and videos to document my activity.



I peacefully protested for the rights of American voters. I support Donald Trump. And for this, Biden’s DOJ has turned my life upside down.



The media is flooding the airwaves with lies and propaganda about people like me who peacefully protested 3 years ago at the Capitol. They are giddy at throwing us in jail and ruining our lives. The Department of Justice has ensured that, regardless of the outcome of their case against me, the process is the punishment.



But no matter. The harder they press me, the stronger I feel. Thank God I am in a position to help lead this battle for truth. Most J6 defendants are not. They are fighting and struggling in the shadows. As someone with a platform, I have a responsibility to fight not just for myself and my family but for those patriotic Americans fighting in the shadows.



The government is coming after us in order to intimidate you. But with God’s help, and yours, I will prevail. We will prevail. I have faith that we can take our country back. That’s why I’m asking for your support.



God bless,



Siaka & Charlotte



P.S. Thanks to your support, Charlotte and I have an attorney. After pleading not guilty at my arraignment, we understand this fight will take time. Our battle for truth will not be short, but we will win. I will be found NOT GUILTY of all charges — if I can stay in the fight. So please, consider making a contribution, and share this page with a friend and with all patriotic Americans you know who stand on the side of truth, justice, and freedom.

