Repairs and Upkeep For Medical Travel

On August 15th, 2022 Shyanne rang her bell for the second time. She celebrated her 10th birthday on January 4th, 2023. Both times the culprit was Medulloblastoma (Brain Cancer) and she fought through with the help and support of family, friends, and an excellent team of medical staff. In Between Shyanne's bouts with Medulloblastoma, I was also diagnosed with cancer, I rang my bell on December 24th, 2018. We are blessed with the outcomes and support we received during the battles we faced.

The road to Shyanne's recovery, although not as frequent still depends heavily on travel to and from the Children's Hospital about 100km from home. That is why we are asking for help and support to keep our mode of transportation on the road. Shyanne has her next MRI scheduled for April 20th which gives us a month to get the upkeep needed to ensure safe travel.

As a mom on a limited income, raising the kids and keeping up with the expanding cost of living has limited my ability to save for maintenance and upkeep. The funds would allow us to get the regular vehicle maintenance done and equip four new tires with installation. The vehicle is currently 1000km overdue, putting it at further risk of potentially bigger issues.

We appreciate Prayers and any and All Support and Thank You kindly for having heard our pleas.

Sincerely,

Stefanie Boucher & Family