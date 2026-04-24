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Show me that there is still love in the word

Goal$4,400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySandra Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sandra Wilson

Show me that there is still love in the word

This is so hard to do reach out, open myself up. It makes me feel so vulnerable to the world, especially over a social media app or anything like this. Where people are gonna be able to read, examine, judge it just it's hard. But I have no options. I have no choice. This is my last hope. Is that I can find enough people to believe in me that I won't let my family get in this position again. I won't let us be living like this. If I could just get us ahead of this situation this life, I will never let us slip back into this. I will stay ahead. I just need that hand to pull me in my family upout of this pit that I feel like I'm slipping further and further down every day, appreciate the time that all the people that take the time to read this. So very much and I promise you every one of you that find it in their heart to reach out their hand to me and my family that I will make y'all proud I will make y'all feel like y'all made the right choice. I put that on everything. Thank you once again for taking the time

Have a great rest of your day, or night? Or whatever is left after you read this. Thank you..... I promised to give regular updates and let y'all know what difference y'all made in strangers' lives, that y'all didn't have to. Y'all had no reason to trust us or me. But those of you that do I will keep y'all posted. I will keep y'all updated. I will prove it to y'all that y'all did the right thing with every being of me. I will show what y'all did by the gift. The job decided to give of those who do decide to give the gift of hope to me and my family....... In those of you that wanna leave a personal number email. I will keep posting for however long. Did y'all want me to I promise you I am a good person and I can be a good friend and people need people.They really do on this plan it in this world. People need people and there's no way around it. We're supposed to be one big family. Anyway. We're supposed to love thy neighbor as our brother, as our sister, as our mother as our father.... And I believe that with every bit of me, those of you that want me to be your sister that want me to be your daughter, that want me to be your friend. I will be it. I will be there. I can show y'all unconditional friendship unconditional. Respect unconditional gratitude unconditional love I can do that. I just gotta get me at my family to that higher ground. I've got to serve them first and foremost, and then those of you that help may take care of them. And protect them, I can be there for y'all in any way, in every way that y'all need and want.Thank you once again.Thank y'all all so very much..........................................

Love is the way love is always been.The way love will always be the way love is...................................................................

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