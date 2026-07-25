Show love and Support for Laura Vargas

If you have met my mom, you will know that she can make friends with literally anyone she meets. She loves to laugh, encourage, and motivate you. She will even offer to fight for you. LOL. She has a caring heart (she drives around with water, dog food, and bowls so she can care for any stray animal she comes across). She is a survivor of many different challenges with her health and life. Through it all she is determined to face the new challenges with a smile and positive attitude. I look up to her perseverance and optimism. She’s a mother of 3, proud grandmother of 6, and has a place in her heart for so many others. I give credit to my mother for instilling generosity and altruism in me. She’s taught by example and my life is better because of her life lessons.









So here is where we could use your help. At this moment, she is currently admitted to the hospital due to breathing issues. During her stay she has been diagnosed with stage 4 COPD and is going to need oxygen therapy for the rest of her life, as well as a lot of medication for after her discharge. She does not have insurance at this moment due to the fact that she has a freelance job. And because of her hospital stay she is not able to make money, and possibly won’t be able to for a time after her discharge. She could really use your generous donations to ease the stress of the financial burden from this stay.









Any amount of donation would be appreciated and of course, prayers. I know this will bless her immensely.

Thank you. <3