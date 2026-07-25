Hi, I know show choir might not seem like a big deal to most but it is literally my whole life. There is nothing on the planet I love more than show choir this year because of inflation they have been forced to raise the price by a lot. Last year my brother and a little bit of what my mom left us in her will paid for it but we will no longer have enough. We are still a little bit behind on last year's fees and we are struggling but I have made some of my best memories and I have spent so many years and hours of work doing show choir I really don't want to have to give it up without doing everything I can, I've already applied for jobs and none of them will hire me because I don't have enough experience but I am begging if you have anything extra to please help me.