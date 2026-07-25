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Shot 3 times in the head

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byThaddeus Hinton

Shot 3 times in the head

For years, I’ve been waiting to receive a prosthetic eye. My eye was shot out due to gun violence against me and I was shot 3 times in the head. Before I could qualify for it, I have to undergo multiple surgeries and follow every step my medical team requires. My procedures was scheduled, then postponed… and postponed again.Because Florida department of division of blind services keeps running out of funding and my Medicaid was cut off last year, so the things they were paying for? Isn’t covered anymore. Each time I found hope, the date changed.

Now I’ve been told that the funding is no longer available AGAIN! leaving me without the surgeries and prosthetic eye I desperately need.

This is not just about appearance.

Because my eye socket remains open, I continue to suffer from recurring infections. Every infection is painful and frightening. My doctors have explained that the Infections have traveled to my brain … I’m trying guys, trying to live by his will and his way and not play God with my own life because the stress takes me there everyday unfortunately. I just want the chance to heal and reduce the risk of future complications.

I’m asking for help raising funds for:

•The surgeries I need before (orbital reconstruction and more)

  1. A custom prosthetic eye.
  2. Medical appointments and treatment related to my eye.
  3. Follow-up fittings and adjustments.
  4. Any additional medical expenses associated with my care.

Every dollar, every prayer, and every share brings me one step closer to finally receiving the treatment I’ve been waiting years for

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for reading my story, for believing in me, and for giving me hope during one of the hardest seasons of my life. Your kindness could truly change my future. May God Bless you and your family forever .


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