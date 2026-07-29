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Warmth and Healing

Warmth and Healing

Goal$1,100 USD
Raised$1,222 USD

Fundraiser created byadam beaulieu

Fundraiser funds will be received by adam beaulieu

Warmth and Healing

Welcome, many have expressed a desire to help during this time when the Father is purifying of my faith through financial and health attacks.

Many have stepped up already to provide natural treatments, comforts and ingredients for detox baths. I am beyond humbled, grateful and thankful. I have a hard time receiving without giving in return, so I will give you what I have and that is my time and add you to my all day intercession sessions.

I have been scraping by most of the winter by putting 10 to 20 gallons of diesel in my oil tank by hand due to being unable to afford the hundred gallon minimum. Oil is around $3.69 and my tank is 275 gallons. The minimum I have to raise is just under $400 to get delivery but I have made the goal large enough to fill the entire tank.

Detox baths are one of the surefire ways to both relieve my symptoms and help stabilize my immune system. Like I said before, it pains me greatly to ask for help and I had accepted my fate, but I do not want to grieve the spirit and refuse the outpouring of love that the Father has sent me through all of you.

Nearly all of the natural treatments that have been suggested thus far have already been provided and are on their way. Getting my oil tank filled is the last step, so I can take regular detox baths and use many of the ingredients you have already graciously provided.

When I first got the official news of how bad my situation is, I spent a couple weeks weeping, mostly for my daughter and how I would tell her. The overwhelming love and support has not only shocked me but has me weeping as well, but tears of joy rather than sadness. I also share my gratitude on my daughter's behalf because I know she is deeply appreciative and it makes her feel good that her father is so loved. I'll wrap it up here because if I keep going I won't be able to see the screen through the tears. Thank you all.

To help please visit;

givesendgo.com/shortseasoner

If you would like to know more of the story of the depths of love the Father has shown me you can go to;

https://youtube.com/@shortseasoner

With deepest gratitude,

Adam (ShortSeasoner)

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