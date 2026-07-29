Short-Term Rent Assistance Until Payday

I am a disabled Army veteran, cloud technology instructor, and small business owner working to continue building my businesses, AskDoGood and The Dope Cloud Teacher, while navigating some recent financial challenges. Like many people, I've experienced a few unexpected expenses that have left me short this week.





My immediate goal is to raise $100 to help bridge the gap and avoid additional late fees or financial stress before my next income arrives.





Every dollar helps, whether it's $5, $10, or simply sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness and support mean more than I can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any assistance you can provide.

With gratitude,





RoSeé Murphy