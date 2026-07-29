Short term help until I’m back on my feet

At 55 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life. I’ve supported 2 kids as a single parent with full custody for over 17 years. I recently moved to Nashville, from Memphis TN in hopes to find a better, healthier and safer culture.





I joined a restaurant group thinking I found a balance. Turns out, I was discriminated against, worked over 70 hours per week and treated with more disrespect because of the color of my skin. I was fired after standing my ground, respectfully so.





I now have found a great great managers job with a very respectable and known upscale restaurant group. Unfortunately, it took me 6 weeks. I was also helping my son get established in Nashville. I couldn’t not safe. I have very little food left. I am 2 months behind on rent, 3 credit cards are now closed. My car is about to be taken and my dog is on his last bag of food.





I start next week and have to figure out how to make it until I get paid. I am embarrassed. I now am asking for help. That is hard for Me.