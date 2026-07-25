Shofar Ministries: Rebuilding on a Clean Slate

The Storm We Faced Shalom Family, Partners, and Friends of the Ministry,

As the lead pastor and steward of SHOFAR Prophetic Voice Ministries, I have always believed that leadership requires standing firm through the storms. When the post-COVID season hit, ministries worldwide faced unprecedented headwinds. We fought fiercely to keep our altars open, but the severe financial strain of rent eventually resulted in a grueling legal battle with our facility owner.

Regrettably, the court's judgment was incredibly heavy. We lost the case. As a result, we were faced with an overwhelming debt of 200,000 Pula (~$15,000 USD) covering outstanding rent, our own legal fees, and the owner’s legal costs.

To satisfy the judgment, the sheriff executed the sale of all our church equipment, instruments, and media tools. The fire of the trial reached even further—my personal household items were also taken and sold.

The Vision is Unshaken The enemy may have taken our physical tools and personal belongings, but he cannot take the calling or silence the prophetic voice!

We are bloodied but unbowed. Our deepest desire is to resume the work of the ministry, gathering our community together and lifting up the name of Jesus once more. However, scripture reminds us in Romans 13:8 to owe no man anything but love. We refuse to carry the baggage of the past into the promise of the future. We want to start this next chapter on a completely clean, debt-free slate.

How You Can Partner in This Resurrection Today, we are appealing to our global online community, the body of Christ, and anyone who believes in divine restoration. We need to raise 200,000 Pula to fully clear our legal obligations with our lawyers and the courts so we can move forward.

Your financial seeds today are not merely paying off a past legal debt; they are directly building the foundation for SHOFAR Prophetic Voice Ministries to rise from the ashes.

Be a Giver: Every single seed, no matter how small, breaks a link in this financial chain. Be a Prayer Partner: GiveSendGo has a dedicated prayer button. Please lift up Bishop Deedee, his family, and the SHOFAR flock as we rebuild. Be a Goer: Share this link with your small groups, your churches, and on your social media platforms.

Thank you for your radical generosity, your faith, and your prayers. We know that what the enemy meant for harm, God will turn to good.

In His Unfailing Grace,

Bishop Deedee Diepo

Lead Pastor, SHOFAR Prophetic Voice Ministries