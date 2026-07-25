Shitto Family's Fight Against Black Mold

For years, the Shitto family has opened their doors and hearts to our community, blessing so many of us with their warmth and generous hospitality. Today, they need us to open our hearts to them.





The Shitto family has unexpectedly been forced out of their home due to a severe crisis. What began as a routine check for black mold in their bathroom and A/C unit uncovered significant structural damage along with extensive black mold. To make their house safe again, their home requires substantial repairs and restoration—including but not limited to foundational and structural repairs, walls, ceilings, and air systems.





It is our turn to rally the troops and encamp around this beautiful family of six as they face the overwhelming challenge of rebuilding from the ground up. Every donation helps them get closer to returning home.





““O you afflicted one, Tossed with tempest, and not comforted, Behold, I will lay your stones with colorful gems, And lay your foundations with sapphires. I will make your pinnacles of rubies, Your gates of crystal, And all your walls of precious stones. All your children shall be taught by the Lord, And great shall be the peace of your children. In righteousness you shall be established; You shall be far from oppression, for you shall not fear; And from terror, for it shall not come near you. Indeed they shall surely assemble, but not because of Me. Whoever assembles against you shall fall for your sake. “Behold, I have created the blacksmith Who blows the coals in the fire, Who brings forth an instrument for his work; And I have created the spoiler to destroy. No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭54‬:‭11‬-‭17‬ ‭NKJV‬‬



