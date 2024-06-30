Shipwreckedcrew's January 6 Legal Defense Fund

SHIPWRECKEDCREW’S JAN. 6 CLIENTS’ LEGAL DEFENSE FUND

This is a “new” fund started by defense attorney Shipwreckedcrew. It replaces the “January 6 Legal Defense Fund” account which will be closed to new donations shortly.

We’ve taken this step to eliminate confusion with other “defense funds” with similar sounding names. There is at least one fund created for the purpose of causing confusion among donors and leading them to mistakenly give their donations to the other fund thinking it would be for the benefit of clients represented by William Shipley.

After more than 2 years of representing 40+ individuals charged in connection with the events of January 6, and getting the best results on balance of any defense attorney handling these cases, we hope that the presence of Shipley’s online username in the title of this fund will make clear that if you support his work this is the fund you should contribute to.

The previous fund was started in September 2022, and raised a little more than $385,000. In 2023 alone those funds paid for 15 cross-country (some cross-ocean) trips back and forth to DC, spending more than 130 nights in hotel rooms and Airbnbs. During that time he had six Jan 6 trials, including two that were back-to-back and lasted a combined total of 15+ weeks.

The fund covered all travel and lodging expenses, as well as expenses incurred in the litigation. It paid for a second attorney, Ryan Marshall, to handle coordinating discovery and dealing with client needs, allowing Shipwreckedcrew to focus on the evidence and the witnesses in each case.

This new account will carry on that task for 2024 and beyond. We continue to receive calls from people who can’t afford an attorney, have had an uneasy or poor relationship with the attorney appointed for them by the court. Because of the money raised here, we’ve never declined to take a case based on finances, and we’ve never withdrawn from a case for that reason.

Some clients had money to contribute, sometimes from fundraising on their own. They have willingly done so, understanding this is a “group effort” to see that money isn’t a barrier for any J6’er needing a change in representation. When their contribution doesn’t cover all costs, money from this fund makes up the shortfall. No client supported by the this Fund has ever received an invoice for unpaid costs and/or fees.

As with the fund being closed, we’ll post updates on this account concerning meaningful events in the cases, as well as a list of all the clients and their case numbers being helped by donations here so you can look them up and see exactly what is being done with the funds donated.

Contributions to this fund are not tax deductible, the donor enjoys no formal or informal relationship with Shipwreckedcrew – attorney/client or otherwise -- and the donor has no role in how the cases are handled or the decisions that are made in any given case.