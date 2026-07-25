Send the Shippams on Sabbatical

For 7 years, Gabe and Joanna Shippam have poured their hearts, souls and capacities into our Soma Spokane body— their care has shaped our community in so many meaningful ways. They have been the hands, heart and face of Jesus to us all. And for 20 years, they've done the same wherever the Lord has placed them — serving the needy, lost, and marginalized in inner-cities of CA and WA. Now, in a year of transition, God is calling them into a season of rest and renewal.





As they step into a well-deserved sabbatical—a time for rest, renewal, and spiritual replenishment—we invite you to join us in supporting them. Your prayers are deeply valued! If you feel led, we also welcome financial contributions to help ease this time away. They're planning on slowing way down — traveling, camping, reading, exploring, sleeping-in, praying, reflecting, fishing, seeking counsel, etc. So, let's bless their family in a tangible way… gas! snacks! encouragement! Fun memories for their family!





As you might know they're also starting a non-profit ministry — Healing Villages (https://www.healingvillages.care). Any money given over the goal, or unspent on sabbatical will be directed toward Healing Villages start up costs.





Thank you for your prayers and generosity!