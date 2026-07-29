Shipibo-Conibo Medical Support

My name is Diego Sanchez Rojas, and I'm making this post for a very important reason: my uncle, Mario Agustín Ramos, is bedridden with a terminal illness. He's from the Shipibo-Conibo indigenous community and lives in the native community of El Porvenir. I'm asking with all my heart for your help to cover the costs of his medications, food, and clothing. He needs treatment at the hospital for his cancer. We are a very poor family with very limited financial resources. Thank you so much for your kindness and I ask for your help.





**Note: This campaign has been launched by Victor Cirone at the request of Diego Sanchez Rojas. All of the proceeds will be sent directly to Diego and his Shipibo community**





Soy Diego Sanchez Rojas,les hago esta publicación por un motivo muy importante,que mi tío Mario Agustín Ramos está postrado en la cama de una enfermedad que está en los últimos etapa,es el del pueblo indigena shipibo conibo,que vive en la comunidad nativa el Porvenir,les pido con todo mi corazón para ayudar mi tío,para costear y cubrir los medicamentos,alimentos y ropas,requiere un tratamiento en el hospital de su enfermedad cancer,somos una familia muy pobre y muy bajo recurso economico,les agradesco mucho sus corazones y pido este ayuda.





**Nota: Esta campaña ha sido lanzada por Víctor Cirone a petición de Diego Sánchez Rojas. Todos los fondos recaudados se enviarán directamente a Diego y a su comunidad shipibo**







