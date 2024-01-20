Shiny SLANDER The Duggars Bill Gothard and IBLP

A four-part documentary series in response to "Shiny Happy People", the popular Amazon Prime original that attempts to defame all of Christianity via the actions of a few individuals...

"It’s time to speak up and answer the slanderous misrepresentations and outright lies hurled at Christians and homeschoolers...."

While watching Amazon Prime's Original documentary series, SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE, author & YouTuber Holly Mclean (known as @MommyAnswerLady) was extremely troubled.

"I’m not a member of IBLP. I have never met Bill Gothard or the Duggars. But I know a hit piece when I see one. As a Christian, former homeschooler, and mom of a large family, I can see the slander from a mile away and I’ve had enough...."



Feeling inspired to question the narrative & the blatant anti-Christian agenda - Holly began researching.

"I started investigating the accusations that I saw in the docuseries, one by one. It was shocking."

Holly felt a spiritual awakening, and motivation to come to the defense of her Christian brothers and sisters - and give the "other side of the story".

Matthew 22:37–39 - Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.



What she uncovered in her investigation - is a vile & strategic collaboration between leftist organizations & the production company that created the docuseries. After discovering and reading the actual court documents & speaking with numerous individuals - she found that this isn't the first time the production company responsible, along with the activist organizations, have attempted to slander and misrepresent people and communities of faith.

"I knew much of what that piece did was use clever editing, ominous music, and agenda-driven/one-sided testimonies. There was no balance or context to show what was really going on! Much of what would have shown the truth was purposefully hidden..."

Ephesians 6:13 - Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.

Our OWN docuseries will be an intriguing & TRUTHFUL response. Created by a professional, God-fearing filmmaking team, it will surpass the quality & efficacy of "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE".

"We aren’t out to paint anyone as a saint, nor are we here to vilify people who believe they have been victimized by family members or people in their own churches."

"But we are here to say NO to this skewed, unrealistic, and false account. We are doing this to bring out the truth."



Matthew 5:11 - “Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account.

We need your help. This is David against Goliath.

Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

The anti-Christian left has the media companies, the backing from evil corporations, Hollywood & elite individuals who are determined to unfairly portray all of us as radical, crazy, unethical, hypocritical people without actual moral convictions, and many sincere leaders as greedy and authoritative abusers.



With God's blessing along with your help, we can stand for what's right, and fulfill our sacred duty - to love our neighbors, and stand with and beside them in this battle between good and evil.



We need to fundraise:

(SEE UPDATES!!!) $15k for a credible, intriguing & professionally produced teaser/trailer/torch/sizzle reel that will establish trust between us, you & a few larger financial angels that will help fully fund the project. This is our first goal. We will publish the trailer here first & keep you updated on our progress.

You can also expect numerous posts containing behind-the-scenes footage, images & more - of the entire journey.

300k is the estimated cost of the entire production. 4, 1-hour episodes, fully mastered and produced. What used to cost millions, thanks to God-given talent, recent technological advancements in film, audio & graphics + charitable volunteers - we can counter more effectively and do a much better job, than our corrupted counterparts - with a lot less.

This docuseries will expose the truth:

- "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE" painted the Duggar family as a "typical" abusive, homeschooling "fundie" Christian family, IBLP as a corrupt to the core - mind control - organization raising an army, and Bill Gothard as the devil himself. How much of this was actually true and how much was propaganda pushing forward the pre-conceived narrative meant to slander them all? Mike Huckabee, Hobby Lobby, and others are being lied about as well - lumping them all into this same narrative. You won't want to miss our response...

- Court documents will be SHOWN that expose a drastic misrepresentation of the case/suit against IBLP & Bill Gothard in "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE". We will show who actually won, and why - including stunning facts about the accusations, and lack of evidence. Be prepared for a JAW-DROPPING EXPOSÉ!

- Did the production company that made "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE" deceive some of the people who were interviewed in it? Evidence showing deception was used, will be SHOWN. You'll hear from the actual people. But this isn't the first time this production company has done this. The same tactics have been used before. We'll expose when, where, and how these corrupt media companies function and deceive.

- MOST IMPORTANTLY, we will hear from the other side. People who have been blessed by homeschooling, IBLP, Gothard, and the Duggar family. You'll hear from professional counselors & experts concerning abuse, repressed memories, and the legal system - including judges and lawyers. This is the overwhelming "other side" of the story.

AND MUCH MORE.... Thrilling & cinematic reenactments, exclusive interviews, never seen before footage, and evidence of sinister and secret collaborations attempting to diminish & destroy Christianity - all within this 4 part series...



We consider your financial support as sacred - and agree to use it with prudence, prayerfully & with wisdom. As you can imagine, the cost of the production, crew, equipment, travel, writing, research, editing, audio engineering, insurance, licensing, trademarking/copyrighting, graphics, etc etc - is an overwhelming expense, BUT with your help, WE WILL DO THIS!

Romans 8:31 - ...If God is for us, who can ever be against us?

GOD WILLING: We WILL complete this within a year, and make it available in 2024.

We will have it available on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO - on the same platform, right next to "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE". Along with other completely free platforms. One will not have to watch "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE" in order to understand the story, see the truth & appreciate our series!

We'd love to hear from you, with any questions or concerns - as well as any other inquiries, information tips, etc - so please feel free to reach out to us :)



Thank you for your support, we love and appreciate you all!

John 15:13 - 13 Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.