Shiny SLANDER The Duggars Bill Gothard and IBLP

A four-part documentary series in response to "Shiny Happy People", the popular Amazon Prime original that attempts to defame all of Christianity via the actions of a few individuals...
"It’s time to speak up and answer the slanderous misrepresentations and outright lies hurled at Christians and homeschoolers...."
While watching Amazon Prime's Original documentary series, SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE, author & YouTuber Holly Mclean (known as @MommyAnswerLady) was extremely troubled.
"I’m not a member of IBLP. I have never met Bill Gothard or the Duggars. But I know a hit piece when I see one. As a Christian, former homeschooler, and mom of a large family, I can see the slander from a mile away and I’ve had enough...."
Feeling inspired to question the narrative & the blatant anti-Christian agenda - Holly began researching.
"I started investigating the accusations that I saw in the docuseries, one by one. It was shocking."
Holly felt a spiritual awakening, and motivation to come to the defense of her Christian brothers and sisters - and give the "other side of the story".
Matthew 22:37–39 - Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.
What she uncovered in her investigation - is a vile & strategic collaboration between leftist organizations & the production company that created the docuseries. After discovering and reading the actual court documents & speaking with numerous individuals - she found that this isn't the first time the production company responsible, along with the activist organizations, have attempted to slander and misrepresent people and communities of faith.
"I knew much of what that piece did was use clever editing, ominous music, and agenda-driven/one-sided testimonies. There was no balance or context to show what was really going on! Much of what would have shown the truth was purposefully hidden..."
Ephesians 6:13 - Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.
Our OWN docuseries will be an intriguing & TRUTHFUL response. Created by a professional, God-fearing filmmaking team, it will surpass the quality & efficacy of "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE".
"We aren’t out to paint anyone as a saint, nor are we here to vilify people who believe they have been victimized by family members or people in their own churches."
"But we are here to say NO to this skewed, unrealistic, and false account. We are doing this to bring out the truth."
Matthew 5:11 - “Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account.
We need your help. This is David against Goliath.
Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
The anti-Christian left has the media companies, the backing from evil corporations, Hollywood & elite individuals who are determined to unfairly portray all of us as radical, crazy, unethical, hypocritical people without actual moral convictions, and many sincere leaders as greedy and authoritative abusers.
With God's blessing along with your help, we can stand for what's right, and fulfill our sacred duty - to love our neighbors, and stand with and beside them in this battle between good and evil.
We need to fundraise:
(SEE UPDATES!!!) $15k for a credible, intriguing & professionally produced teaser/trailer/torch/sizzle reel that will establish trust between us, you & a few larger financial angels that will help fully fund the project. This is our first goal. We will publish the trailer here first & keep you updated on our progress.
You can also expect numerous posts containing behind-the-scenes footage, images & more - of the entire journey.
300k is the estimated cost of the entire production. 4, 1-hour episodes, fully mastered and produced. What used to cost millions, thanks to God-given talent, recent technological advancements in film, audio & graphics + charitable volunteers - we can counter more effectively and do a much better job, than our corrupted counterparts - with a lot less.
This docuseries will expose the truth:
- "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE" painted the Duggar family as a "typical" abusive, homeschooling "fundie" Christian family, IBLP as a corrupt to the core - mind control - organization raising an army, and Bill Gothard as the devil himself. How much of this was actually true and how much was propaganda pushing forward the pre-conceived narrative meant to slander them all? Mike Huckabee, Hobby Lobby, and others are being lied about as well - lumping them all into this same narrative. You won't want to miss our response...
- Court documents will be SHOWN that expose a drastic misrepresentation of the case/suit against IBLP & Bill Gothard in "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE". We will show who actually won, and why - including stunning facts about the accusations, and lack of evidence. Be prepared for a JAW-DROPPING EXPOSÉ!
- Did the production company that made "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE" deceive some of the people who were interviewed in it? Evidence showing deception was used, will be SHOWN. You'll hear from the actual people. But this isn't the first time this production company has done this. The same tactics have been used before. We'll expose when, where, and how these corrupt media companies function and deceive.
- MOST IMPORTANTLY, we will hear from the other side. People who have been blessed by homeschooling, IBLP, Gothard, and the Duggar family. You'll hear from professional counselors & experts concerning abuse, repressed memories, and the legal system - including judges and lawyers. This is the overwhelming "other side" of the story.
AND MUCH MORE.... Thrilling & cinematic reenactments, exclusive interviews, never seen before footage, and evidence of sinister and secret collaborations attempting to diminish & destroy Christianity - all within this 4 part series...
We consider your financial support as sacred - and agree to use it with prudence, prayerfully & with wisdom. As you can imagine, the cost of the production, crew, equipment, travel, writing, research, editing, audio engineering, insurance, licensing, trademarking/copyrighting, graphics, etc etc - is an overwhelming expense, BUT with your help, WE WILL DO THIS!
Romans 8:31 - ...If God is for us, who can ever be against us?
GOD WILLING: We WILL complete this within a year, and make it available in 2024.
We will have it available on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO - on the same platform, right next to "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE". Along with other completely free platforms. One will not have to watch "SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE" in order to understand the story, see the truth & appreciate our series!
We'd love to hear from you, with any questions or concerns - as well as any other inquiries, information tips, etc - so please feel free to reach out to us :)
Thank you for your support, we love and appreciate you all!
John 15:13 - 13 Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
Thank you for your hard work and diligence in exposing the lies told in Shiny Happy People! Our family was blessed by Mr. Gothard and IBLP!
You are in our prayers.
July 3rd, 2024
See the picture that accompanies this post. Prayers go up to God for you, but action will continue as long as the media attacks Christianity with lies and misrepresentations.
"For nothing is hidden, except to be revealed; nor has anything been kept secret, but that it would come to light.” Mark 4:22
June 10th, 2024
A new series is on the SHINY Slander YouTube, Rumble and Twitter (X) showing 100 slanderous lies and misrepresentations in chronological order that were presented in Shiny Happy People, Duggar Family Secrets, Season 1.
It is still shocking to realize how many false statements are in this four part series but they are now numbered and documented for all to see.
Please take a few minutes to view each one as it is released. Today, the second video in the series was posted. So far #1-#24 of the false statements has been shown in the first two videos.
See them at the SHINY Slander YouTube channel!
May 20th, 2024
It looks like Shiny Happy People is being set up for another season of slanderous lies directed at the Duggar family, IBLP and Gothard. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Season 2 is now filming and there is no doubt it will have the same huge audience as the first season with a saturation of slander against Christians and homeschoolers going out on the internet right along with it.
There has been some talk about it having a partial focus on the Bates family as well, another TV reality family that also tried to live out their Christian faith in public.
Slander continually grows if it is left unanswered. The truth can only "speak for itself" when it is given a microphone to do so.
Our goal in this whole matter is to expose the lies and present the truth. Once that is done, it will definitely speak for itself.
Thank you to all those who have generously given to the cause to help us. Please continue to pray and add your donations to advance the light of truth being shown in this dark world.
There is a new series on the Shiny Slander YouTube, Rumble and Twitter (X) social media pages exposing more lies by Lara Smith, the woman who told the false van story in SHP. Be sure to check it out and like, share and subscribe to spread the word of truth!
If you would like to talk to the producers of Shiny SLANDER, please email me holly@mommyanswerlady.com.
April 19th, 2024
I wanted to share a couple of pieces of news! There is a 5 part series all about one of the interviewees named Emily Elizabeth Anderson that was featured on Shiny Happy People chronicling her false stories and evidences that show she is not being honest about her interactions with her father and Bill Gothard, and her dishonesty isn’t a mistake.
This series gives a real look into how many of those who made accusations against the Duggars, IBLP and Gothard have lied and these lies have caused false narratives that have trickled down to Christians and homeschoolers. They have been built up with complete misrepresentations and lies to create false narratives that damage anyone associated with them. Please go watch this series and share it with others if you haven’t already.
After the first few months of investigation into this whole thing, I was so shocked at what I found. The idea that so many people are willing to lie and misrepresent things because they are angry, want attention and sympathy, or even want to build businesses around being considered victims – a status that holds a lot of cultural clout in today’s world - was astonishing to me.
The bad news is, it looks like the Shiny SLANDER YouTube channel has been shadow banned. That means that there is a purposeful and intentional adjustment that has been made to the YouTube algorithm to limit how far the videos go and they are suggested and featured less than normal channel’s videos.
This was clear when suddenly the channel dropped in viewership over a short two day period and has continued to have very little interaction when before it was growing fast. So, this also means the only way to get the word out is for those who watch to share, like, comment and subscribe as much as they can to help overcome the squashing of traffic that has been clearly perpetrated by YouTube.
Just a note: it is also important that each viewer watch each video till the end because this is another part of the algorithm that causes the videos to spread.
The videos are also available on Rumble and Twitter (X), and will soon be featured on Facebook. The latter will likely do the same shadow-banning as soon as the FB people discover it is defending Christians and homeschoolers, but that can’t be helped. We are used to that in the Christian community, aren’t we?
The next piece of news is that there are some definite financial needs as we are working on the documentary and I wanted to ask that if you are planning to send in a donation, now is the time. There is a lot more work to do to expose the lies in SHP as well as other lies that are hitting the Christian and homeschool communities. We need your help!
I also want to thank those of you who have sent me encouraging messages of support. The amount of real misinformation and straight out lies in the public about this entire subject is mind-boggling. If you have any experiences you would like to share about the Duggars, IBLP, or Gothard, please send them my way at holly@mommyanswerlady.com. It’s always helpful to have more testimonies that confirm what we already have found to be true.
March 31st, 2024
February 15th, 2024
In case you haven't visited the Shiny SLANDER YouTube channel, you will want to check it out! There is a lot of information being posted about the Shiny Happy People hit piece slander through this venue and to help the cause of telling people that the media has it out for Christians and homeschoolers, you can subscribe, comment, like and share. The more interest this channel gets, the more the documentary will get!
Just today, the video about the lies that Gothard and his family were living "incredibly extravagantly off IBLP money" posted. Last week, videos about Jill and Jinger Duggar's books and how they have unwittingly added to the slander, the Holts who spoke out against the Duggars, and more!
YOU can help the cause of sharing the truth and exposing the lies by contributing here, and by going to the YouTube channel and interacting with it to get the algorithms going!
January 31st, 2024
This Friday evening, February 2, there will be a ZOOM meeting to allow you all to directly ask questions through chat and hear more about the project. Only those invited will be allowed to attend, so if you are interested in attending and would like an invite, please write me at holly@mommyanswerlady.com.
January 24th, 2024
We are ready to roll! The first version of the trailer has dropped, the new YouTube channel just started and we had a production meeting yesterday. We are excited! Sorting out all the information and figuring out what to expose and what to leave is hard to do. There is sooooo much!
First things first. We need to raise the funds so we can move the production forward at a rapid pace. Thank all of you who have contributed so far. The trailer only happened because of generous donations. There will be a second version to catch people who are not "in the know" like you all are and will give a bit more detail to stir interest from others.
Next week, we plan to have a meeting to answer questions and give some more details of what we are doing to those interested in financially backing this project. If you are or know any people who understand the importance of exposing the lies and misrepresentations of the media about Christians and homeschoolers and would be in a financial position to help, please let us know.
Remember ANYONE can give anonymously. We nor the public will know who gives if they do so anonymously through this givesendgo site. It is secure.
Also, if you want to show the trailer to your organization, church group, etc, feel free to do so. The more people who know about this project and realize it is a chance to fight back against propaganda against Christians the better!
This is in God's hands. He knows the right timing and He will set His purposes in order.
January 21st, 2024
See the first version of the trailer for Shiny SLANDER on the new YouTube channel. New content will be added to the channel starting on Monday. Between now and then, please share and get as many people to see it as possible to stir the waters and create interest!
Here's the link:
https://youtu.be/aQtY0yoAWrI
January 20th, 2024
I'm so excited to let you all know that the trailer is completed! It should be posted here within the week!
And more exciting news! Monday we will launch a new YT channel that will discuss the different aspects of SHP and other slanderous programs that air to harm and persecute Christians and homeschoolers.
Be ready to spread the news and promote these two projects in order to help build momentum for the docuseries and get the truth out to as many as possible.
January 9th, 2024
On January 11th, the first premiere event for the new documentary, Beneath Sheep's Clothing will take place in Phoenix, AZ! This film was produced by Sacred Honor Media, the same company that is working on Shiny SLANDER. It will be available for streaming starting on January 20th.
Here is a little bit about the film taken from the website www.beneathsheepsclothing.movie:
"Today in America, we are living in a time of war. Our country has been invaded by Communist forces that are training 49.4 million American public school children to become Marxist revolutionaries. Our churches are infiltrated by wolves in sheep’s clothing. And the bedrock ideologies upon which America was founded have been weakened to the point that they will die off with the older generations.
This is not fiction. This is a wake-up call to the American people – to everyone with children in schools, to Christians, and to anyone who cares about freedom.
The Soviet regime notoriously brainwashed its populace through its government-run schools and the media. It was ruthless in its treatment of Christians who didn’t comply. And it infiltrated its churches with KGB agents cloaked as clergy.
Over a century ago, the communist playbook began to be utilized on American soil. It appears to be close to reaching a pinnacle, after which there will be nothing to be done. America will fall to totalitarian rule."
This is an exciting piece that exposes the very things that are happening to weaken our country. Part of the process of bringing totalitarian rule to America is to convince the general population that Christianity is wrong and harmful and that homeschooling is bad for children and society at large.
This is one of the reasons there has been such a push in recent years to bring down any successful Christian ministries and leaders. We all agree that those who use their power and position to harm others should be exposed and rooted out. Definitely! But that is not what is going on now.
Now the effort is to bring down Christian ministries no matter the methods. Lies, misrepresentations, and false narratives are all in play! And the worst of this is that many Christians themselves, even prominent ones, are blindly participating by believing the propaganda put out by both establishment and social medias.
This is one of the main reasons Shiny SLANDER is so important. The trailer should be out this month! More updates to come!
November 22nd, 2023
The year is flying by and we are so thankful for all of you who have contributed to this project! The trailer is in the end stages of production and should be released any time! It's looking really good and I'm excited for you to see it! Research, interviews and investigations continue.
It's clear we have hit a nerve because those who do not want all the information about SHP to be revealed are now starting to attack the project with online slander toward me and the production company. That only means we are being effective even before the trailer release! Any variance from the narrative is a threat even if it is just asking questions and finding what's behind the agenda of SHP.
Truth is often a threat to those who want to disparage Christians and homeschoolers. But no worries. God is ultimately in control and the light of truth will be shown.
As soon as the trailer is released you will see it here so be sure to follow the campaign! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
November 10th, 2023
Very generous donors have given both on this site and also separately, so we have REACHED THE GOAL of $15,000 to complete the trailer!!! It is almost ready for release! Thank you so much for all your generous donations. GOD IS GOOD!
The total goal amount needed has been adjusted (From $300,000 to $285,000) to show the amount necessary to complete the four-part docuseries. Be on the lookout for the trailer and we thank you for your continued support!
November 10th, 2023
In early September, the Sacred Honor Media film crew and I traveled to the Chicago area to get a very rare and exclusive sit-down interview with Bill Gothard himself. He has not agreed to do an interview with anyone until we asked him to talk to us.
He opened up about the critiques about his teachings, the accusations against him, the idea that IBLP is a cult and he is a cult leader, and he told about his perspective on the IBLP ministry. You'll be VERY surprised about his answer to why he never married!
We plan to do another interview with Mr. Gothard before the series ends, so if there are any questions you specifically would like to ask, please contact us with your requests!
November 9th, 2023
We are updating this campaign so that Holly McLean, who's done, doing all the research, interviews, etc for this docuseries can provide more content and updates! Doing so will also make her the official recipient of all donations from here. We're excited about this, and being in more consistent, constant communication with you all!
September 22nd, 2023
By Holly McLean
In Counting the Cost, a memoir by Jill Duggar, I was struck by the frankness that she expressed about her upbringing and struggles growing up in an unusually large family and on TV. I believe that she is telling things as she perceived them to be and is being honest about her feelings.
Jill also says she grew up in a loving home with parents who truly cared about her and all of her brothers and sisters. Her portrayal of her mother, Michelle, made me wonder if there could be a more perfect mom in all the world!
From the beginning of the book, it’s clear that the Duggar family had a lot of rules that seem foreign to the vast majority of the world. Right away, it’s easy to see that the Duggar family was unique regardless of the number of children they had. It was their lifestyle that was different, not just their numbers.
To some, this might seem like a negative thing, but not to me. I saw it as inspiring. Not the rules, but the idea that there were standards that were set and that the children lived in a safe and happy way enjoying a good relationship with their parents and with each other.
Yes, I agree that some of the rules were not necessary and went farther than needed to accomplish the goals they were trying to achieve. That’s true. But the underlying motivation for it all was to bring up children who stayed on the straight and narrow and recognized things that could lead them into destructive paths in their lives.
I think Jill also recognized that this was the motivation of her parents from the time they were just little throughout their growing up years. From her story, she seems to see that her parents wanted what was best for each of their children.
Also, throughout the book she tells how the fact that there were cameras in her life was not a positive thing to her personally. Though it was viewed as a ministry that their family did together, she saw it as a constant cloud of pressure for her to smile and look good no matter what was going on inside.
She talks about their family’s involvement in attending the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) conferences and seminars. It seems at the time that she really enjoyed those events. But, one thing she states very clearly in the book is that Gothard and IBLP taught that children are to submit to the authority of their parents at all ages, even after marriage. She even says, “…according to IBLP teaching, Derick was also under my parents’ authority and was supposed to obey them too.”
This is a major theme throughout her book. Yet, I have not found any evidence that this is actually an IBLP teaching. This belief caused a lot of havoc for her and her husband, Derick, who tried very hard to do what they both thought was right, though he didn’t believe obedience to her father was required.
Several times in the book, Jill also mentions different family concepts. One of them was the “window of opportunity” which she seems to believe is not a good one. Her writing puts a sinister twist on this idea. Rather than see this concept as a way to look at every opportunity that comes our way as a path to sharing the gospel, she saw it as a negative because of the things that happened later in her life through the choices made by her parents, especially her father.
Another family concept was “do not stir up contention among the brethren”. This actually means that it is wrong to stir up trouble unnecessarily and talk about others negatively without any purpose to solve a problem.
She saw the whole concept as a negative because she believed it caused members of the family to hide problems rather than talk them out as if to address it would “stir up contention”. From Jill’s perspective, this caused there to be secrets that could not be talked about.
She does mention the perks that she and her family received throughout her life from being involved in the TV show. There was what seemed to be an unlimited grocery budget when the film crew was filming them at the store, trips to other countries, vacations that they otherwise would never have been able to afford, nice vehicles, fun outings, and there was even a huge home that was mostly paid for by the network that was airing their production.
Jill is very careful not to write any details about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her older brother. She only talks about the fear and anxiety when she found out about it, her anger and resentment, and about how it felt to have to deal with the aftermath and public shame when it was revealed. She also describes the pressure she was under to try to make it all better.
She gives a full account of her feelings and struggles through it all which is compelling and heart-wrenching. Her descriptions were so clear that the reader can almost experience the emotions along with her.
Jill opens up about her courtship with Derick. Clearly her father wanted her to develop a relationship with this man with the hopes that it would turn into a successful marriage, but it was also clear that she had every choice to reject her father’s suggestion if she wanted to. This was not in any way an arranged marriage.
After they were married, she describes her anxiety and waves of nausea at the thought of going against her father regarding her participation in the TV show. Even though she and her husband felt it was taking over their lives, Jill did not want to rock the boat and was afraid to cause a problem by saying “no” to it.
Again, throughout the descriptions of the struggles she and her husband experienced with the filming and the show, Jill comes back to the belief she had that IBLP taught that her and Derick were required to obey her father. This misconception in IBLP teaching continued to cause them problems.
About half way through the book, Jill starts to bring out the conflicts that caused the biggest rift between her and her father. The obligations she was put under without her knowledge or understanding, and the monetary compensation she and her husband felt they were due for their work on the show. At the point Jill and Derick wanted to have privacy with the birth of their first child, the dam was breaking in the relationship between father and daughter, and therefore between her and other family members as well.
It is commendable how Derick navigated the stresses between his wife and her family. The way Jill describes it, it seems he tried very hard to be the protective husband and the respectful son-in-law under very difficult circumstances. There was a lot at stake and not just monetarily. But Derick seemed to support his wife at every turn, face conflicts with strength and dignity, and tried to be the kind of person she needed him to be.
The two biggest dramatic times after they were married was the revelation to the public about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her brother, and the nearly fatal birth experience she had while delivering her second child. The blessings to her and her husband were clear as they worked through it all.
The rest of the book basically is going back and forth about the conflicts and struggles Jill and Derick had in trying to negotiate with her father regarding compensation for the show, tax problems created from the income that was due them, all while trying to figure out how to find a balance with their changing beliefs, desires to create new ministry opportunities as a couple, and providing for their growing family.
Jill and Derick were trying to make a way in the world for themselves and figure out what beliefs they would have as a couple separate from those that she grew up with in the Duggar family. You can feel the tension as she describes her feelings through this difficult time in their lives.
The conflicts and emotions were raw and were described in ways that read like open wounds. Yet, through it all, Jill continued to say she loved her parents, and her parents continued to say they loved her and Derick. There was an awful lot of anger and frustration and a bit of stubbornness on both sides, but there was no hate involved it seems.
In the end, to give my own opinion, I believe Jill was truthful in her writing although she is mistaken about IBLP teachings. She believed some things were taught in IBLP that were not.
I am also not sure exposing her family, and especially her father, to further scrutiny was a wise thing to do nor do I believe by doing this it was honoring her parents. Their entire family has been dragged through the mud because of the actions of one of them.
As for the ending, I love that it gives hope. JimBob and Michelle are in Jill and Derick’s home visiting and enjoying their new son, Freddy. I don’t even know the Duggars personally, but after all that has happened, there is hope for reconciliation and that brought me to tears of joy for them all.
August 3rd, 2023
