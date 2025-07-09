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Shining to love needs some light

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMonica Matney

Fundraiser funds will be received by Monica Matney

Shining to love needs some light

Unfortunately I messed up and I got behind on my bills because all my medical expenses. My story started in 2009 when I ended up getting Rheumatic fever from strep throat and it damaged my heart. Then in 2011 I ended up getting Endocarditis because I have a atonic bladder and that’s why I’ve had UTI’s for over 2 months straight. They had to replace my mitral valve with a mechanical valve and repaired my aortic valve. In 2012 I had to be sent to Cleveland Clinic because the mitral valve grew this big thrombosis. They replaced the mitral valve with a pig valve again. It lasted until 2021 and Cleveland had to replace the mitral valve again and they put a mechanical one back in and they repaired my Triscupid valve. Over the years my health has declined I woke up in 2020 and couldn’t walk I found out the that my 2nd,3rd and 4th metatarsal was fractured and deteriorating and I had gout. Then in kind that pushes little crystals out your feet and hands.After the 2 Covid vaccine I ended up being admitted into the hospital after two days and I have been on oxygen ever since. My lung Dr says I have so much scar treasure they don’t recommend me for any surgery unless it’s a necessity. The bottom of my lung doesn't open either. I am also a insulin resistant diabetic now what has bad neuropathy in my hands and feet. They think I have Cushings disease I have failed every test so the next step is ultra sound of my adrenal glands. My C02 stays elevated in my body so I have to use a NIV machine to help lower it. I have to pay $273 a month to rent that machine alone that my insurance don’t pay. And I pay $45 a month to rent my regular oxygen supplies. I have only Medicare as a insurance. I do have my disability and my niece lives with me to help me do the things I can’t do. My mom is here a lot too because my niece and I don’t drive. I would but I can’t feel my feet unless it’s getting electrocuted (those with neuropathy will understand) and my niece is 24 but she should ever drive. lol I tend a older model trailer and truthfully I can’t get my walker around good so I basically stay in the living room. Where I can’t walk far I use a wheelchair for longer distances. A few months ago I had to get new routers and breaks on my car and I had to get 4 new tires. Now the a/c went out so when it’s hot I struggle where I have CHF. I also just hit stage 4 of kidney disease. My EGFR is 29 but O can’t complain I stayed in 3 for a long time. I just recently got out of the hospital I was there for over a week then I went to rehab for physical therapy for over a week to get stronger. They had me on a trying antibiotic because I had EBSL in my urine and it was basically resistant to everything. They also got 14 lbs of fluid off me but in Rehab I stared putting the fluid back on and then some. Usually I am there anywhere from a week to a month in the hospital it’s because a second home to me but every stay keeps me here longer. I started getting those payday advance loads but with my credit I could only get anywhere from $25 -$150 at a time. Time they charged you their fee’s I just could every pay them off. I was using my credit cards to survive but now they are maxed. Truthfully I am about $10,000 in Deb and that’s not counting my medical bills. But I am asking for $2,500 that will take my checking account out of negative because my check just got deposited and I am already over -$700 in the negative and that will let me cover my bills and needs for the month of August. Please help with any way you can. It seems like my light keeps getting dimmed over and over and I keep fighting to shine so bright but some days it’s so hard. My name is Monica by the way and If you can’t help please send thoughts and prayers up.

Cashap : $MonicaMatney

PayPal : @monicamatney34

Venmo : @Monica-Matney-2

chime : $Monica-Matney-1

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