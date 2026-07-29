Shilohs Ministry Trip to Washington DC

Hi! This is Garrett Marks, Shiloh's dad. Shiloh is raising support for a ministry trip to Washington, D.C.. She will be serving alongside a team to help people experience God in their lives. They will be partnering with a local YWAM base to serve throughout the city in a variety of ways. Also, during the trip, she will have the opportunity to pray and worship at David’s Tent, and possibly even at the White House. They will also visit several museums to learn about our countries history. Shiloh is excited for this opportunity to serve others, learn about our country and grow in her faith.





Please note that donations are not tax-deductible. Thank you so much for your generosity, support, and prayers. Love you all!