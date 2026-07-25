Shiloh's Hospital Fund Lauren Olivero

On Saturday, June 20th My daughter and her boyfriend went out for dinner and left her two dogs at her boyfriends apartment. Lighting struck the top of his apartment building and a fire ensued. When they came back from dinner the firefighters would not let them up. My daughter, Lauren kicked off her shoes, pushed past the firefighters and ran all the way up to the top of the stairs of the burning building and her boyfriend, Isaac kicked in the door. By that time the firefighters had caught up to them and would not allow them in. Lauren screamed so hard she lost consciousness and her boyfriend had to carry her downstairs to the paramedics. The firefighters found both of her dogs but they were only able to revive one, Shiloh. Her other dog, Enzo died in the fire. The entire apartment building is a complete loss. Isaac lost everything, but this fund is for Shiloh's veterinary hospital fees.





Shiloh is Lauren's EVERYTHING. She is a Belgian Malinois, that has been trained as Lauren's service dog when she was just a puppy. Shiloh is now retired from her service animal duties and is living out the rest of her life as Lauren's loyal and loving companion. If you know Lauren, you know her connection with Shiloh.





Shiloh is home now and doing well. However, she is not out of the woods yet. She has ongoing daily treatment and observation to make sure she can breath, and she spent several days at the Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists NASA Parkway racking up quite a bill. She will also be going to weekly veterinary appointments until she is fully cleared and released from care.





If you would, please share the donation link with others. Lauren is a full-time college student trying to make ends meet working a full-time job and she takes the full load of classes available every single session including two summer sessions. Any donations to Shiloh's link will also go towards the portion of the vet bill for Enzo's cremation.





Please help how ever you can. If you are unable to donate, please share the donation link.





Feel free to check the local news and call hospitals for verification.





Apt fire occurred at:

900 Henderson Ave. Houston, TX 77058





First Hospital:

VCA Animal Emergency Hospital Southeast Calder Road

1108 Gulf Freeway South, Suite 280

League City, TX 77573





Second Hospital:

Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists NASA Parkway

20610 Gulf Freeway, Webster TX, 77598





Feel free to reach out about updates, We can send pics of Shiloh in her current state (please txt)





Trisha: 281.831.1117

Grant: 832.732.0222





Thank you ALL!











