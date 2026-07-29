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Shield the Children

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$70 USD

Fundraiser created byZachary Apel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Veterans For Child Rescue

Shield the Children

Vets For Child Rescue, founded by former SEAL Team 6 operator Craig Sawman Sawyer, is dedicated to protecting children and supporting efforts to combat child exploitation and trafficking.


V4CR runs sting operations on child predators in the USA, maintaining a 100% conviction rate on child predator arrests resulting from those operations.


Our goal is to raise $25,000 to support the ongoing mission of Vets For Child Rescue and help provide resources that further their work. Every donation, no matter the size, helps make a difference.


As a thank you to supporters, for every $1,000 raised, one donor will be randomly selected to receive a pair of Altama boots provided by Target Focus Group LLC. Target Focus Group LLC will return any profits associated with these giveaway boots back to the fundraiser. Additionally, The Original Footwear Company (parent company of Altama) will be adding to the fight by donating an additional 5 Swag Packs (boots, shirts, patches etc.) To be entered to win, please make your username your email or close to your email so we can verify. Thank you.


Original Footwear Company, the parent company of Altama Boots, is also supporting this fundraiser and working alongside Target Focus Group LLC to help maximize the impact of this campaign.


Together, we can support a mission focused on protecting the most vulnerable among us.


This fundraiser is being conducted with the full knowledge, consent, and approval of Craig Sawyer.


Thank you for standing with Vets For Child Rescue and helping us reach our $25,000 goal.


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