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Shield Her Future - Full Custody & Stability

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGuillermo Zaragoza

Fundraiser funds will be received by Guillermo Zaragoza

Shield Her Future - Full Custody & Stability

🌟 **Our Journey Begins** 🚀

I'm not one to share personal stories easily, but today I feel compelled to open up about a deeply emotional and pivotal moment in my life. It was just last week when everything changed—a stark reminder that life can be unpredictable, especially for those fighting the good fight.

It all started with a simple trip to the park with my daughter, our laughter echoing through the sunny skies as we laughed off the stress of daily routines. But then came the shock: I was served papers out of nowhere. It turns out, my ex-partner had filed for full custody due to... well, let's just say some tough times were misconstrued and blown out of proportion.

This news hit me like a ton of bricks; it wasn’t supposed to be this way. I was determined not to lose the bond we shared—the laughter, learning, and love that only family can provide. It felt like stepping into an arena where the rules were unclear and victory seemed uncertain against formidable odds.

But here's the twist: instead of backing down, I decided to stand my ground—for us! For a future filled with peace and stability for my kids; for me and their mom too, who would love nothing more than this sense of belonging and security for our little ones. This is about keeping them close in body as well as spirit, teaching them resilience through every step we take together.

And that’s where you come in! Your support isn't just financial; it's a beacon of hope—a reminder to my kids that no matter what life throws our way, they are not alone and never will be. With your help, I can ensure they have access to quality education, healthcare, and all the love required for them to flourish.

I invite you into this journey with me because in truth, we're embarking on a quest—a mission of care that could only end one way: together! We might not know what tomorrow brings but by stepping up now, we can turn potential heartache into triumphant celebrations. Let’s make memories like the ones from our day at the park—joyful and uncomplicated!

Thank you for listening to my story and considering how you can be a part of this incredible journey with us. Together, let's rewrite tomorrow’s pages today; let's give these little hearts their wings—safe in the knowledge they have a strong foundation at home. 💪❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

#ChooseHope #SupportOurFamily

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