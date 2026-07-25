Breathing new life into great old hymns

I'm publishing instrumental descants on musescore under the Creative Commons "attribution, non-commercial, share-alike" license. Make use of these to enhance congregational singing or musical meditations. My intent is for the descants to be used, enjoyed, and shared broadly.

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If you enjoy these descants, are able to make use of them, or would like to support/incentivize additional work, you can make a donation here. For any questions, reach me at sherwoodhoyt@gmail.com.