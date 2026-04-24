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Prayers, Hope, and Healing for Sherri Carter

Monthly Goal$100,000 USD
Total Raised$625 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCynthia Perez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Edwin Carter

Prayers, Hope, and Healing for Sherri Carter

On May 11th, Sherri Carter suffered a massive stroke while visiting her mother in Oklahoma for Mother’s Day. What began as a family visit quickly turned into a life-altering emergency. In the early morning hours, Sherri was rushed to a local ER and then urgently transported over 30 minutes away to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where doctors performed emergency, life-saving neurosurgery to remove a large blood clot from her brain. By the grace of God, the surgery was successful.


Unfortunately, due to the severity of the stroke and critical time lost during transport, Sherri suffered significant brain damage and now faces a long road to recovery.

For the past 14 days, Sherri has remained hospitalized. Through it all, her devoted husband, Edwin, has remained faithfully by her side. Their two college-aged children immediately left Texas to join their beloved mother-with no time to prepare, Sherri's family has faced overwhelming expenses and travel costs to be by their mom's side. Medical bills continue to pile up, especially with many out-of-network expenses not being fully covered by insurance. This week, Sherri will require transportation back to her home-town of Texas to a skilled nursing facility-adding additional thousands of dollars ambulance transfer costs.


The Carter family has always been deeply rooted in faith and has never been the type to ask for help. They firmly believe God will provide, and they continue to lean on Him during this difficult time. However, the financial burden has become overwhelming and stressful.

In addition to mounting medical costs, the family is now facing the painful reality of living on one income while adjusting to Sherri’s long-term care needs. Downsizing their home may become necessary for a one-income family since Sherri will likely be unable to work. Sherri's children may need assistance continuing their college education during this life-altering, unexpected transition as well.


Sherri is a loving mother and would give her life for her children and a chance to see them and say "I love you." one more time. Sherri has opened her eyes when her children speak to her and, squeezes their hands with love and recognition. Those small moments are giving this family strength, hope, and faith to continue fighting alongside her.


We all continue to believe for healing, restoration, strength, and MIRACLES in the days ahead. If you feel led to give, no amount is too small and every donation will go directly toward helping relieve the overwhelming burden of medical bills, travel expenses, caregiving costs, rehabilitation, housing adjustments, and support for the Carter family during this incredibly difficult journey.


We ask for your prayers.

Please continue to pray for:

• Healing and restoration for Sherri

• Strength, wisdom, and peace for Edwin and their children

• Financial provision for the family

• Continued faith during this difficult time

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” — Psalm 46:1

Thank you for opening your hearts, thank you for your prayers, Thank you for your generosity, and for helping us remind the Carter family they are not walking through this journey alone. Many Blessings, and God Bless you all-Shalom.

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