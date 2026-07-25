Sherie Chasse Cancer Benefit Fund

Please Help Support Sherie and Rich Through Two Cancer Battles

Sherie is a faithful wife, a wonderful mom of three, and a fun-loving Mimi to seven grandchildren. She is deeply loved by her family, friends, and church community.

In December 2025, Sherie was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer. Since then, she has endured chemotherapy, including severe negative reactions to treatment, and underwent surgery in June 2026. She is scheduled to begin radiation treatments in July.

As if that were not enough, Sherie has also been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Her medical team is waiting for her body to recover from the breast cancer treatments before beginning treatment for the pancreatic cancer, which they are currently looking at starting in August.

Sherie’s husband, Rich, is the pastor of CrossRoads Church of Mason County. He has faithfully cared for Sherie throughout this difficult journey while both Sherie and Rich are continuing to serve others. Rich also has his own health issues, which have recently worsened under the stress and worry of Sherie’s diagnosis and treatment. In order to provide Sherie with better insurance coverage, Rich made the selfless decision to put his money toward her insurance rather than continuing his own coverage. Because of this, some of the funds raised will also help support Rich’s medical needs.

This fundraiser will help Sherie and Rich with medical expenses and the many additional costs that come with ongoing cancer treatment, including travel, food, lodging, appointments, medications, and other care-related needs.

Any donation, no matter the size, will be a blessing to this family as they face the road ahead. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Sherie, Rich, and their family in your prayers.

Thank you for surrounding them with love, support, and encouragement during this incredibly difficult season.