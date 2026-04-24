Sheri & KK’s Moving Journey

We have come together to create this fundraiser to help our sweet friend Sheri and her beautiful daughter Katelyn (KK). KK has a rare medical diagnoses called Aicardi Syndrome. Sheri, her superwoman of a mother, is her full time caregiver. With that, as well as living expenses ever increasing they have fallen into a financial crisis. Unfortunately our sweet friends are facing foreclosure and are in probate right now. They are trying to scramble funds to make the move to Decatur, Illinois. It has to happen no matter what this fundraiser brings. This move will not only help in a financial way, but it will also bring them closer to family providing more care for KK. They currently reside in California with a $3,200 mortgage alone. That amount does not include groceries, fuel for doctors, medical supplies and equipment, household bills, essential needs, etc. We are asking our friends and family for any help during this hard time. If you are unable to give in a monetary way, all the prayers, good vibes, shares, and just a big ole bucket of love is appreciated