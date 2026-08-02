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Shelter Hope Rebuild Lives

Goal$1,500 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created bylila simaganis

Fundraiser funds will be received by lila simaganis

Shelter Hope Rebuild Lives

Title: Finding Shelter in a Time of Grief 🌧️🏠

Hey there, friends! I'm reaching out to you today with a heart full of gratitude and hope. My name is Lila, and right now, my world feels like it's turned upside down—but the love and support from people like you are what keep me going. 💖

A little over two months ago, we faced one of life's cruelest blows: the sudden passing of my little brother left us all reeling. It was a shock that sent our lives into disarray, but as if losing him wasn't enough, soon after, we found ourselves grappling with homelessness. Losing our home meant losing stability and security for me and my kids—my youngest are 4, 6, and 8 years old. 😢

We've been living in a motel room since then, trying to make ends meet on the little savings we had. It's cramped but it's ours, and every night when I tuck my children into bed, I thank my stars that they have a roof over their heads—even if it's temporary. But let me tell you, this motel is our sanctuary. The walls protect us from the cold outside, even as we endure long days without enough to eat or proper clothes for each of them. 😓

We need more than just hope; we need a home that feels like love—a safe place where my kids can heal and be children again, away from all the uncertainty they've faced in recent months. That's why I'm reaching out to you today: to ask for your help so we can finally secure our own space, even if it's just a temporary fix until life gets back on track. 🌟

I know times are tough for many of us right now—and that breaks my heart too. But every little bit helps; whether it’s the spare change from your couch cushions or an act of kindness that goes towards our goal, you can be part of turning this tragedy into triumph. 🙏

Together, we can help turn a chapter in life where hope sometimes feels scarce and replace it with something even stronger—community resilience. Please consider supporting us if you can; every donation counts and would mean the world to me and my kids who are just trying to find their way back after such devastating loss. 🙏❤️

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading this, and thank you in advance for any support or kindness you might extend during these difficult times. Remember, no act of love is too small; every gift helps us move one step closer to a stable tomorrow. 💕🌈

With all my gratitude,

Lila #HopePrevails we found a place and now olny need 1500 to move in i managed to come up with the rest please if anyone can help us we love it and need to be comfortable


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