Shelter for Hope: Urgent Aid Needed

Hello all, my name is Dakota and I’ve decided to organize this fundraiser for my friend who is currently struggling with homelessness; a result of leaving an unsafe relationship situation.She’s a single 25 year old with a 3 year old son, and despite her efforts to get assistance from the state has been denied on more than one occasion. Local organizations have assisted in getting her hotel rooms for a night or two at a time, but also being without a vehicle it leaves her not knowing where they’ll end up from day to day.

With some financial help, this could give her the opportunity to have a stable place for her and her child, so she’s able to start working and get on her feet. Absolutely anything helps and is greatly appreciated. Thank you ❤️