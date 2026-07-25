Shelter for Homeless People with Dual Diagnosis

I'm raising money to open a shelter and transitional housing program for homeless people with a dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance abuse issues. In Jackson, MS, we have only five homeless shelters, and the need far exceeds what's available. This program will provide a safe place and support for people who are often turned away elsewhere because of the complexity of their situations. Thank you for standing with us. I am so invested in this mission because at one time I was that homeless person living under a bridge and being looked down on by society. I’m trying to open up a shelter so these people can have hope and not be judged.