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Shelter Expansion for Stray Pups

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPatrick Lucas

Fundraiser funds will be received by Patrick Lucas

Shelter Expansion for Stray Pups

"Hello, My name is Patrick Lucas and dogs are what I love most on this world. Since I was a boy, I have cared about them so deeply, while surrounded by people who do not. Here in Mukono Uganda, I wish that things were like the US, but they are not. People are cruel to dogs and other animals here, I see this every day. They are beaten, mistreated and even murdered, with not so much as a pause to think that their life matters at all. It broke my heart everyday, it breaks it still today. Because of this, some 5 years ago I decided to do anything I can to help those that are not able to help themselves. I started Hope Heaven Dogs to try and change the life for as many of these wonderful creatures that I may. Me and my brothers, we take in as many as we can, protect as many as we can, and save the lives of as many as we can, stop on our jobs. In this world, this is my purpose. *But times are not well, the struggle is daily, to feed, shelter and provide medical care for the dogs that would starve or even be killed to be eaten by the evil people who think that their lives don't count for something, but they count for everything. We try to do it alone, but many times they go hungry, and many times they pass when we cannot help them for care they need. We do this, we do the things we can on our own, and days even we do not eat so that they can have something. We will always do the thing that is right, but we need help. Help from you to provide food, provide care and shelter and safety. Someday we will buy land to keep them safe, but now we have to pay to rent land and small house to shelter the sick and wounded. The cost is much, and our jobs.we are not rich. I ask from the grace of god, to assist us in keeping save his creatures, and with your help we will continue to save and keep as many of them as we can. We will never stop fighting for them. Please stand with us and fight for them too. We do not have Go fund me in Uganda, so I have implored someone to help us and achieve this. Alexandra lives far from us, but shares the same love for them. She has agreed to help us keep fighting for them. For any questions about this, she'll tell you. Thank you and may God bless you 😊"

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