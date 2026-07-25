Shelnutts New Minivan

My best friend Brandi is an amazing servant of the Lord. She has always steward her family and finances so well and is so deserving of a new minivan! Their current van is over 250,000 miles and on its last leg so I wanted to get ahead of this and work towards getting them a paid off minivan that’s safe and reliable for their family!





If you feel led, please donate any amount! If you can’t donate please follow my series where I will be updating you guys daily in what we’ve raised! 🙌🏻