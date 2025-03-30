Sheldon Greywater Family

Sheldon Greywater will be having a kidney transplant on May 13, 2025. The surgery will be in Fargo, ND. While the road to recovery may be long, the family's journey can be eased with financial support while Sheldon is off of work. Any donation will be very appreciated. Thank you!

Sheldon Greywater Benefit May 10, 2025 from 11-2 pm at Creel Bay Golf Course, Devils Lake!

