Shekinah’s Camp Skin Rash

Shekinah is a vibrant 16-year-old who has grown up in the warmth of our church community and eagerly looks forward to camp each year. Unfortunately, while at the Fl UPCI campgrounds in Ocala, Fl., she developed a challenging skin rash that has caused her significant emotional distress and anxiety. During this difficult time, she could truly use our support. Any blessings you can offer would greatly help cover her medical expenses and provide encouragement as she navigates this healing journey. Let’s come together to lift her spirits and show her the love of our community!