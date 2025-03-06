Give Shekinah the Gift of a Healthy Heart

Hello, my name is Shekinah. I am 2 years old, and I was born with a special heart. The doctors call it Tetralogy of Fallot, which means my heart didn’t form the way it should. Because of this, I get tired easily, I struggle to breathe, and sometimes, my lips and fingers turn blue because my heart struggles to pump enough oxygen. My mommy and daddy were told that the only way to fix my heart is through open-heart surgery when I turn 3 years old this 2025.

I love watching other kids run, jump, dance, and play without getting tired. I dream of the day when I can do the same—without my heart holding me back. But my surgery costs more than my family can afford, and we cannot do this alone. Though my mommy and daddy are both working, the surgery, along with post-surgery care and other needs, is more than they can handle alone. That’s why we are reaching out, hoping for kind hearts to help give me a chance at a healthy life.

If the Lord touches your heart to give, know that every little bit brings me closer to a healthy life. If you cannot give, please say a prayer for me and share my story. Your kindness means the world to me.

"But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds," declares the Lord. – Jeremiah 30:17

The Lord blesses your kind heart. 🙏💖







