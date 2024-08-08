Supporting Sheila Price

Friends of Sheila are reaching out to embrace and help her during a very difficult last six months of her life. In November 2023, facing a long term abusive marital situation, Sheila was forced to set out on her own after many faithful decades of rearing and home educating seven children (now adults.) Sheila also devoted time and energy to instructing children and young adults for many years at her church in music and arts, but she now finds herself on her own without any financial support and few marketable skills. Sheila is relying on the King of Kings-Jesus-her Savior and the kind and generous help of His people. Sheila suffered a double heart attack resulting in open heart surgery for a triple bypass at the end of April 2024 and has been working to regain her health and stamina to re-enter the work force. She desperately needs the loving help of God's people to come alongside her in prayer and financial support so she can secure housing and necessities as she seeks to rebuild her life. Your help will encourage her and make the difference as she begins this process to renew not her health and secure basic financial security. Will you prayerfully consider joining and and being a friend of Sheila? Funds will received by the campaign creator and then immediately dispensed to Sheila.