Supporting Sheila Price

Campaign funds will be received by Janice Scott
Friends of Sheila are reaching out to embrace and help her during a very difficult last six months of her life. In November 2023, facing a long term abusive marital situation, Sheila was forced to set out on her own after many faithful decades of rearing and home educating seven children (now adults.) Sheila also devoted time and energy to instructing children and young adults for many years at her church in music and arts, but she now finds herself on her own without any financial support and few marketable skills. Sheila is relying on the King of Kings-Jesus-her Savior and the kind and generous help of His people. Sheila suffered a double heart attack resulting in open heart surgery for a triple bypass at the end of April 2024 and has been working to regain her health and stamina to re-enter the work force. She desperately needs the loving help of God's people to come alongside her in prayer and financial support so she can secure housing and necessities as she seeks to rebuild her life. Your help will encourage her and make the difference as she begins this process to renew not her health and secure basic financial security. Will you prayerfully consider joining and and being a friend of Sheila? Funds will received by the campaign creator and then immediately dispensed to Sheila.
Sheila, you have been such a blessing to me and my daughter. Thank you for the extra care and love with which you love on our children here at Perimeter Church.
You are amazing!
Praying God will continue to protect and provide for you and His presence and peace will continue to sustain you.
Phil. 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strenghteneth me.
Love you and praying for you!
Praying for you.
Praying God is healing your body, your spirit, and your family, and that He is providing for all your needs! My love to you, sweet friend!
Praying that… the God of hope will fill Sheila with all joy and peace as she trusts in Him, so she will overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit (Rom 15:13)…to heal, strengthen, encourage and provide for her.
Donna McNaughton friend of Katie sends gift and prayers. God has you in his arms.
You are in my prayers.
Praying for God’s provision and for your future blessings. Praise God for His GRACE!!!
What a privilege we have to know you as friend and to see Jesus so clearly in you.
Praying for you!
The Lord is with you always.
Praying for you, my sister.
Sheila, what you see ain't what you get because God always has abundance to pour out upon His children. We look forward to your praise reports as time goes on. Blessings and Loves
November 30th, 2024
Thank you so much for reaching out to Sheila in the last year. You have made a huge difference in such a difficult ongoing situation.
As GIVING TUESDAY IS NEXT WEEK, would you consider including a gift to Sheila's campaign, as we are still trying to raise necessary funds for her daily life and well-being?
Thank you for your past generosity and gracious consideration.
Sincerely
Janice Scott
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 11, 2024. The one year mark of a new journey.
I am now a one year “veteran” – – a “veteran“ of fleeing an oppressive marriage, not knowing where I was going – – but the Lord has sustained me graciously through dear friends and family who have shown compassion in a multitude of ways. From financial gifts, prayers, places to live, a myriad of practical helps, kind words of encouragement and counsel, and compassionate,listening ears, a caring community has emerged from a variety of sources and locales.
For all of you, I am deeply thankful. God has blessed me over and abundantly through you, more than I could ask, think, or imagine, and I pray he will bless you with “all spiritual (and physical) blessings in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.” I am truly giving thanks to God from whom all blessings flow – – and that includes you.
May God give you the fullness of his Spirit with all His evident fruits, including love, joy, and peace in abundance as you “gather together to ask the Lord‘s blessings… Sing praises to His name; He forgets not His own. “
Love through the blessed Trinity,
Sheila
September 9th, 2024
Dear Friends,
The Lord continues to provide for me incrementally as He sees fit. I am humbled and so very grateful for the recent donations and provision of lovely accomodations with family in Milton until mid-October. I am so enjoyin the company of extended family and very thankful for them!
I am also thankful for continued work at Perimeter Church with wonderful colleagues in Special Events Childcare and so enjoying loving and caring for the little babies while their families have time to work and be in the Word with fellow believers. What a wonderful job to have!
The Lord is teaching me to live by faith in depths as I've never had to do before, as well as teaching me to give thanks continually-day by day- in the spirit of Matthew 6:24-34; which teaches many things:
A. Do not worry-- it is totally unproductive.
B. Take birds and lilies as an example- they never worry; yet they are fed and clothed by God.
C. Compare ourselves to birds and flowers. Only we are made in the image of God.
D. Consider God's character. If He cares about animals and plants, will He not much more care and provide for us- we who are made by Him in His Image?
E. Evaluate our priorities. Seek God's Kingdom and righteousness first, and everything else will fall into place.
Verse 34 summaries it well: "So don't worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today's trouble is enough for today."
Yours for a trusting, worry-free day.
Sheila
August 8th, 2024
Dear precious friends
My heart feels comfortingly cradled in a warm, soft blanket of love as I read your kind words, scriptures and well wishes! What a healing balm to my long-wearied soul!
I feel so undeservingly cherished and overwhelmed by the generous gifts you have so kindly and unselfishly bestowed upon me, and I wish I could give each of you a big hug of gratitude in return. God is so magnified through your loving hands and hearts. Truly how beautiful is the body of Christ.
I continue to earnestly desire your prayers for healing and direction as I navigate through the next few months of trying to discern where the Lord would have me to work, live and serve. His Presence and direction are truly paramount in my life, and I know He has kept me on earth for a reason. May His will be clear; may it be done in my life.
I currently have the privilege of a part time job at Perimeter Church with Special Events childcare for which I am truly grateful. This job is a joy! Children truly are a gift from the Lord, and I do so enjoy getting to meet some of His precious little lambs and doing fun activities with them- especially reading books together!
I pray that God is blessing each of you in a myriad of ways, but, most of all, with a deep sense of the nearness of His matchless companionship and love.
The words of the Apostle Paul seem particularly applicable here. Romans 11:33-36
Oh the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God.How unsearchable His judgments. How unshakeable His ways! For who has known the mind of the Lord, and who has been His counselor? Or who has given a gift to Him that He might be repaid? For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things.
To Him be the glory forever. Amen.
With warm and loving regards,
Sheila
