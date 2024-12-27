Campaign Image

Sheepsidian & Amorata Wedding

Raised:

 USD $985

Campaign created by Ali Abdullah

Campaign funds will be received by Ali Abdullah

Sheepsidian & Amorata Wedding

We're thrilled to share some exciting news – I've asked HorrorAmorata, my wonderful girlfriend of three years, to marry me, and she said yes! We couldn't be more excited to take this beautiful step together.

Since we have friends who we know would be interested in supporting us, we've set up an easy way for you to contribute if you feel inclined, with all donations going towards our wedding and the celebrations to follow.

Your love and support have meant the world to us, and we're incredibly grateful for any help or well-wishes you can share. Thank you for being a part of our story!

Recent Donations
Show:
TheNYCGeek
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Have a happy and blessed union you two!

Leon Idol
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

You two may be my favorite YouTube power couple, and you live that dream. So proud of you guys. See you in vegas.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Congrats Sheep! Have a great wedding!

Trucker Rob
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

ElvesSuck
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Congratulations!

T00NYBOY
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Bruce
$ 40.00 USD
17 days ago

Congratulations to you both and wishing a lifetime of love and happiness!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Congratulations to the two of you

Matthew Sturgis
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

to the Fellowship and two very awesome members!

Lord Crush
$ 10.00 USD
17 days ago

the Fellowship! the spawn of Cthulhu and the Obsidian Sheep!

Mama Rocks
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Congratulations! Wishing you many years of loving companionship, laughter, and happiness.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

the Fellowship! The Legion Of Memers! NoKr! to the squid and the sheep!

