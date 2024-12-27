Sheepsidian & Amorata Wedding

Raised:
USD $985
Campaign funds will be received by Ali Abdullah
We're thrilled to share some exciting news – I've asked HorrorAmorata, my wonderful girlfriend of three years, to marry me, and she said yes! We couldn't be more excited to take this beautiful step together.
Since we have friends who we know would be interested in supporting us, we've set up an easy way for you to contribute if you feel inclined, with all donations going towards our wedding and the celebrations to follow.
Your love and support have meant the world to us, and we're incredibly grateful for any help or well-wishes you can share. Thank you for being a part of our story!
Have a happy and blessed union you two!
You two may be my favorite YouTube power couple, and you live that dream. So proud of you guys. See you in vegas.
Congrats Sheep! Have a great wedding!
Congratulations!
Congratulations to you both and wishing a lifetime of love and happiness!
Congratulations to the two of you
to the Fellowship and two very awesome members!
the Fellowship! the spawn of Cthulhu and the Obsidian Sheep!
Congratulations! Wishing you many years of loving companionship, laughter, and happiness.
the Fellowship! The Legion Of Memers! NoKr! to the squid and the sheep!
