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Sheckler's Moving Fund

Goal$500 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byNicholas Wyandt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicholas Wyandt

Sheckler's Moving Fund

After 11 emotional years, the Shecklers have officially said goodbye to their longtime home in the UK for a stint back in California—accomplishing a massive move-out in the middle of an intense heatwave. They are currently both physically and emotionally drained as they prepare this Tuesday for Sofia’s wedding on July 11th.

With all of their belongings wrapped up in storage and a major transition ahead—including adapting back to life in the US after their time in the UK—they have a lot on their plate. Let’s rally around them to ease the burden!

This fundraiser will help cover practical necessities over the coming weeks, including:

*Groceries and meals - while they are displaced and traveling.

*Transition and adaptation costs - as they settle back into US life.

*Travel and unexpected expenses - during this hectic interim period.


Even a small contribution or a message of encouragement means the world. Thank you for showing up for this incredible family when they need it most!

Sending you all the strength, peace, and cool breezes possible as you push through these next couple of days. Safe travels to California on Tuesday!


Logistical Info:


I (Nicholas) am a former missions Resident who served with the Shecklers for 4 months in Birmingham, England. This is a peronal effort to help out missionary friends, not organizationally associated. The funds will be directly transfered via Wise to Kevin Sheckler as soon as possible. Fundraising closed.

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