Short Film Guerreras A Story of Love and Sacrifice

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“Write what you know,” they say—and we, a team of sisters and best friends, have done just that. At its heart, Guerreras is a deeply moving story of sisterhood, love, and sacrifice, inspired by their own bond.

What began as a celebration of sisterly love has blossomed into a project of agape—a universal, selfless love—brought to life by a passionate community of artists. Together, in a spirit of true collaboration, they are creating a cinematic work of art to share with the world.

If this project resonates with you as a creative, and you'd like to get involved or as a viewer and you can't wait to see the finished short film on screen please consider getting involved and supporting this project.