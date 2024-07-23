Shaylyn's Bulgaria Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Family,

For the past few years, missions have been deeply planted in my heart. Through prayer, prophecies over my life, and hearing the Lord's call so clearly, this mission trip to Bulgaria is an answered prayer. I am excited to share that I will be traveling to Sofia, Dobromirka, and 2-3 Roma villages to share the love and light of Christ. This 10-day mission trip will focus on an area of the world where many do not know the Lord or the goodness of who He is.

The purpose of this trip is fourfold:

1. Personal Enrichment: I will allow God to work in my life through the personal growth and enrichment that come from this type of mission trip. By stepping out in faith, we open ourselves to His transformative power.

2. Prayer Journey: This journey will help me focus my prayers by traveling to a foreign land and praying 'on-site with insight.' We will pray for the Bulgarian people, asking God to open their eyes and hearts to the message of Jesus and bring His love and peace to their lives.

3. Reaching the Unreached: We will visit an 'unreached people group' in the Roma villages, where less than 1% of the population is Christian. The Roma have faced centuries of discrimination and segregation, including slavery, genocide, and forced sterilization. In Bulgaria, the Roma are among the poorest people, with 33% living in absolute poverty compared to 5% of non-Roma. They are also more likely to be incarcerated, with Roma inmates making up 70% of the prison population. Our mission is to bring hope and the message of Christ to these communities, helping them see a brighter future through faith.



4. Encouraging Local Christians: Our presence will bolster the spirits of local Christians in Bulgaria and support their work. We will visit many villages, developing relationships and encouraging fellow believers to continue their efforts to spread the Gospel.



I need to raise $3,000 by November 4th to make this mission a reality and be able to bless the villages we visit. I would be incredibly grateful for your financial support. Most importantly, I need your prayers. Prayer is the fuel that will allow me to succeed as we follow God's leading in ministry in these countries. Without prayer, nothing will happen.

If you would like to be part of this mission through your financial support, please use this page.

Thank you for being a part of this mission and for your unwavering support.

With love and gratitude,

Shaylyn Kelly



