Sow into Shay Arthur

Shay Arthur is a reformational leader that God is using to pioneer “missions at home”. After spending many years going to the nations of the world God asked her to reshape what missions at home looked like. She recently moved to Washington State and is serving in many ways there alongside of Fomenko Ministries and Kingdom Movement. She continues to run alongside of Iris Global serving the least of these and those who are right in front of her domestically and internationally. In 2004, Shay encountered Jesus in a way that changed the trajectory of her life. She traded in a life of self-preservation and worldly comfort for the life of following Jesus. Since that life-changing encounter, God has taken her around the world to be His hands and feet. Shay is missional at heart and invites others to live the same way Christ did, with absolute obedience to the Father. She knew that the nations would be her training ground to help usher in the next great awakening. Shay has served in various leadership roles in several ministries and desires to see the Body of Christ become unified. She is a natural influencer and gatherer, seeking to bring together believers who are passionate about seeing the Kingdom of Heaven established on earth in all areas of society. Shay currently resides in Camas Washington and continues to travel to the nations.