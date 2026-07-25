Shawn Gordon’s cremation cost

Hello, my father just passed away and sadly we are short 2,100. My father was fighting cancer, heart issues and breathing issues. He fought a great battle but sadly on July 5,2026 he went home to meet his maker. We are trying to raise money to help with the cost of the cremation so we can put him to rest. I’m not a person who asks for money help at all but I don’t have any other way. Anything will help! Thank you!