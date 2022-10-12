Shatter Ops

Our team brings years of experience working with real victims and boots on the ground investigation in Core Team One of the SIIU. Fighting for those that can't fight for themselves, doing what others can't or won't, standing the gap to set the captives free, so goodness and mercy may follow.

Donations go directly to fund field operations to investigate, rescue, and minister to the people we seek to help.

Additionally, discipleship and support operations that focus on long-term stability, reintegration, and a Christ-centered journey make use of available funds where appropriate.



