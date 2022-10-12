Campaign Image

Shatter Ops

Shatter Ops

Our team brings years of experience working with real victims and boots on the ground investigation in Core Team One of the SIIU. Fighting for those that can't fight for themselves, doing what others can't or won't, standing the gap to set the captives free, so goodness and mercy may follow.

 

Donations go directly to fund field operations to investigate, rescue, and minister to the people we seek to help.

 

Additionally, discipleship and support operations that focus on long-term stability, reintegration, and a Christ-centered journey make use of available funds where appropriate.


Are you or someone you know a victim of trafficking or ritual abuse?
Please contact us today by visiting our website.
shatterops.org/contact-us/

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
5 days ago

Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
8 days ago

Beverley
8 days ago

Thank you 🙏

David Dugan
10 days ago

Shatter Ops
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
14 days ago

Psalm91 prayer covering and blessing over each and every person involved.#Godschildrenarenotforsale

Theoffroadingfarmer
15 days ago

May God bless you and keep you all safe. #Godschildrenarenotforsale

Carol S
21 days ago

Steve Parker
21 days ago

Theo
21 days ago

I saw Russ Dizdar at the Orlando Prophecy Summit in 2014. His presentation was fascinating. I bought his book, "The Black Awakening". Your organization is doing a great work. I am pleased to support.

Anonymous Giver
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
26 days ago

Christin
27 days ago

May the Holy Spirit guide and protect your operations at all times. May the Light of Christ shatter the darkness and rescue those children and young people from everlasting darkness.

Anonymous Giver
28 days ago

May the Lord bless your work bringing light into some of the darkest parts of this world. D.J. & Page

Phil Cee
29 days ago

May God preserve and protect your ministry!

Anonymous Giver
29 days ago

May the Lord continue to bless and protect all of you!

Anonymous Giver
30 days ago

God's work

Anonymous Giver
1 month ago

From a fellow organization in the field of Child and Human sex trafficking. www.savinggodschildren.com Glad to support boots on the ground.

