Sha’s father’s funeral expenses

Our dear sister Sha’s father just passed away on July 18. His health decline was so abrupt and wasn’t expected to happen this fast. They were actually visitting Canada/US this past couple weeks when they first heard the news of her father’s health.





I am reaching out to you even without her knowing about this, because I know that you love and care about her, Charles and their family. Any amount will help in either assisting with funeral expenses or even a possibility of her being able to attend the funeral and be with her family in the Philippines to comfort each other as well as say her last goodbye to her father.