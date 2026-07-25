Sharon’s Battle With Cancer

My mother-in-law, Sharon Bales, is a fierce Christ follower; full of faith and love for Jesus. She’s an amazing mom and devoted grandma to her grandchildren. She would be the first to offer prayer and support to those in need. Now she is in need of support as she battles Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She and her husband Steve, a disabled veteran, live on humble means. Additionally, her special needs son, Troy, lives with them. Sharon has had to step away from the job she loves and used as a way to witness to the community in order to devote her full attention on healing. This battle with cancer and recent admission to the hospital for pneumonia have strained not only their spirits, but finances as well. Donations will go toward her medical expenses and living expenses. Any donation is wholeheartedly appreciated, and prayer is always welcomed.