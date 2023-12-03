Sharing Serenity Winter Fundraiser

Raised:
USD $750
Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Cenzalli
Sharing Serenity is a local Cape Cod born non profit created to make it possible for physically challenged persons to experience Cape Cod’s natural beauty and biological diversity located within our waterways.
Fishing, enjoying nature, or just being out on the water are all relaxing pastimes that require extra effort for people with mobility challenges. Sharing Serenity is changing that with their wheelchair accessible pontoon vessel, The Living Room.
We are dedicated to providing accessible, recreational, boating at no cost to people of all ages who desire to be on the water, and are otherwise unable to do so.
The dream is on it's way. Well done, and smooth sailing.
Wonderful cause, made possible through the generosity and sacrifice of the Cenzalli family. Open your pockets and pocket books. This non-profit deserves every dollar.
Love what you're doing! The world needs more people like you Nicky! Keep making a difference in people's lives! --CLN
I'm so excited for the potential and freedom that Sharing Serenity will provide to those with disabilities.
