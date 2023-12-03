Sharing Serenity Winter Fundraiser

Sharing Serenity is a local Cape Cod born non profit created to make it possible for physically challenged persons to experience Cape Cod’s natural beauty and biological diversity located within our waterways.

Fishing, enjoying nature, or just being out on the water are all relaxing pastimes that require extra effort for people with mobility challenges. Sharing Serenity is changing that with their wheelchair accessible pontoon vessel, The Living Room.

We are dedicated to providing accessible, recreational, boating at no cost to people of all ages who desire to be on the water, and are otherwise unable to do so.