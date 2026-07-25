Sharing Jesus in Costa Rica

Hi my name is Nevaeh Nava and I have been given the opportunity to be able to go on a youth mission trip to Costa Rica to share Jesus. I am so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to share the gospel. If you feel called to donate this is a link that the funds will go straight to my Costa Rica fundings. If you aren’t able to give financially if you could just keep us in your prayers during this mission trip. Thank you!