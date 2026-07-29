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Sharing Hope in Costa Rica and Eswatini

Goal$6,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTania Rife

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tania Rife

Sharing Hope in Costa Rica and Eswatini

This year, our family has been given two life-changing opportunities to serve others through international mission work, and we are humbly asking for your partnership as we step out in faith to answer these callings.

This summer, I will be traveling with my sons, Cole and Maddox, to Costa Rica on a mission trip focused on serving local families and children through outreach, practical support, and ministry. As a mother, this opportunity means so much more to me than simply traveling together—it is an opportunity to help shape the hearts and character of my boys through service, compassion, humility, and faith. In a world that often teaches young men to focus on themselves, I want my sons to experience what it means to truly love and serve others.

Together, we will be stepping outside of our comfort zones to work alongside local communities, build relationships, support outreach efforts, and encourage children and families who may be facing significant hardships. My prayer is that this trip will not only impact the people we serve, but will also leave a lasting imprint on Cole and Maddox as they grow into young men with hearts for others.

Then, this fall, I will have the incredible privilege of traveling to Eswatini as part of a medical mission team serving children and families with limited access to healthcare and therapy services. As a speech-language pathologist, I have dedicated my career to helping individuals communicate, connect, and experience confidence and dignity through compassionate care. This mission allows me to extend those skills beyond my local community and into areas where access to specialized support is extremely limited.

Many of the children and families we will serve in Eswatini face barriers that most of us cannot imagine—limited healthcare access, developmental needs that go untreated, and shortages of basic resources and support. Even simple acts of care, encouragement, therapy, education, and human connection can make a profound difference in someone’s life.

These missions are about far more than travel. They are about serving people, building relationships, sharing hope, and being willing to go where there is need.

To make both mission trips possible, we are raising funds to help cover:

  1. International airfare
  2. Lodging and meals
  3. Ground transportation
  4. Mission program fees
  5. Medical and therapy supplies
  6. Outreach materials and ministry resources

The total financial need for these missions is significant, and while stepping out in faith can feel overwhelming, we believe deeply in the purpose behind these opportunities. We also believe that missions are rarely accomplished alone—they are made possible by a community of people who choose to support, pray, encourage, and give.

If you choose to donate, you are not simply helping fund a trip. You are helping:

  1. Provide care and support to underserved communities
  2. Invest in children and families who need hope and encouragement
  3. Equip outreach and medical teams with needed supplies
  4. Help shape two young men through firsthand experiences of serving others
  5. Extend compassion, faith, and human connection across the world

No gift is too small. Truly. Whether it is $10, $50, $100, or simply sharing this campaign with others, every act of generosity helps move us closer to these goals and reminds us that people are willing to come together to make a difference.

Most importantly, we would deeply appreciate your prayers:

  1. For safe travel and protection
  2. For open hearts and meaningful relationships
  3. For wisdom and compassion as we serve
  4. For lasting impact in the communities we visit
  5. For our family as we step out in faith together

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and consider partnering with us. Your support—financially, prayerfully, or through encouragement—means more than we can fully express. We are incredibly grateful to have people in our lives who care enough to help make opportunities like these possible.

With gratitude,

Tania, Cole, & Maddox Rife

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