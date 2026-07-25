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Sharing God’s Word - In memory of Orville

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$127 USD

Fundraiser created byShea Hueston

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shea Hueston

Sharing God’s Word - In memory of Orville

In Memory of Orville P. Gregory


Orville P. Gregory had a deep love for God and a passion for serving others. Alongside his beloved wife, Deborah, he faithfully served in numerous church ministries, including children’s outreach, Sunday school, greeting ministries, and missions support.


Wherever he went, Orville shared Gospel tracts and looked for opportunities to tell others about the love and hope found in Jesus Christ. His heart’s desire was for people to know that God loves them, hears their prayers, and offers salvation through His Son.


Orville’s kindness, compassion, and unwavering faith touched many lives. In his memory, Sharing God’s Word continues his legacy by providing free Bibles to individuals who do not have one or cannot afford one, helping spread the truth, hope, and love of Jesus Christ.


We invite you to partner with us in this ministry. Your support helps cover the cost of Bibles, shipping expenses, and ministry supplies, allowing us to place God’s Word into the hands of those who need it most.


Thank you for helping us continue Orville’s mission of sharing God’s Word and the Gospel of Jesus Christ with the world.


Donations will be received by Tennille Gregory - Founder and Daughter In Law of Orville & Shea Hueston - Co-Founder of Sharing God’s Word and Tennille’s Niece and Family Friend of Orville.

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