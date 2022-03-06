Sharing God’s Love with Lorinda & Family

Thank you for your continued prayers and support. If you feel led to help, a home-cooked meal or a grocery or restaurant gift card (especially underdog in Haledon) is greatly appreciated. Your kindness means more than words can express!





After being declared cancer-free earlier this year, a new spot was unexpectedly found on her liver. She recently completed radiation treatment and is prayerfully awaiting her PET scan on August 8. While she remains incredibly positive and trusting in God, the fatigue and side effects from treatment have made everyday life and preparing meals much more difficult.





If you would like to bless Lorinda and her family, a home-cooked meal, grocery gift card, or gift card to DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Underdog in Haledon would be deeply appreciated.





Most of all, thank you for your continued prayers, love, and support. Every act of kindness helps lighten the load and reminds this family they are surrounded by a community that cares.





In Christ,

Nicole posting for Lorinda Leon