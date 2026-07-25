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Sharing Gods love: bibles for inmates

Goal$10,672 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRegan Jackson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Regan Jackson

Sharing Gods love: bibles for inmates

Hi! I’m on a mission to share the love and holy word of God with those in the prison system in Washington state. Bibles have become the most requested item throughout the correctional system recently and while that is a blessing in itself, there are unfortunately so many incarcerated individuals and just not enough giving resources. Approximately 25,000-29,000 people are incarcerated in Washington state, which is made up by roughly 14,000 in the 11 state operated prisons, 12,000 across the county and city jails, and 678 in the one federal prison, and then a highly fluctuating number in the juvenile centers.

Washington has an incarceration rate of 373 per 100,000 people (including prisons, jails, immigration detention, and juvenile justice facilities). While we are all sinners who have the opportunity for salvation and forgiveness by the sacrifice of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ, this is an abounding love and grace that every soul is deserving to know and have the chance at. When in the position they are in, regardless of how hey may have gotten there, it is not nearly as easy for them to have the access to knowledge and understanding of it all as us who live in daily freedoms. My goal is to get cases of both standard NIV bibles as well as specialized NIrV bibles that include personal testimonies from inmates who met and accepted Christ, to each correctional facility in the state.  While the NIV reads at an 8th grade reading level, the NIrV reads at a 3rd grade reading level. Data from the Washington DOC indicates that 56% of tested prisoners in the state score below an eighth-grade reading level so donating both translations to each facility is in hopes to not only spread the word and love of God to these individuals but to give the accessibility and versatility in being able to meet them in their personal needs.

”For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus” Romans 3:23


You may contact me at rvictoriarho7@gmail.com !


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