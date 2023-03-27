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Shapland family needs financial support and prayer

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,520 USD

Fundraiser created byRichard Wolf

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amber Shapland

Shapland family needs financial support and prayer

On August 31 later in the evening, Aaron Shapland was in an severe electric scooter accident. Much remains unknown how or why the accident happened, but he was found unconscious and having difficulty breathing. He had a CT Scan done at the local hospital in Ulysses, KS which revealed brain trauma and was rushed to Wichita, KS early in the morning on September 1st. Doctors placed him in a medically induced coma to give him time to heal. He remains unconscious and in critical but stable condition. It is a waiting game right now to see when Aaron's condition improves enough to regain consciousness.


Aaron is married and a devoted father of two children. He has a 10 year old daughter and 7 year old son. Aaron is handy with tools and enjoys restoring vehicles with his father, remodeling and improving his home, and at work is known for his attention to detail. Aaron has enjoyed riding motorcycles for as long as he has been able to drive and takes motorcycle safety very seriously which makes this accident even more shocking.


All donations will go directly to Aaron Shapland or his family members to use for medical, travel, deductibles, prescriptions, hotels, meals, and other expenses related to this accident.


In additional to financial contributions we ask that you keep Aaron and his family in your prayers.


I am Richard and a friend of Aaron's since high school as well as a coworker for more than 9 years. I am setting up this campaign with the blessing of his wife and with the help of another coworker of his. Orlando has worked with Aaron for the past 7 years and became a friend of his.


I will post any updates that the family provides. The amount is just a guess because we don't know how long Aaron will remain in his current condition. We hope that funds raised will help Amber and her children stay focused on Aaron's wellbeing and not concerned with financial burdens.


From the bottom of all of our hearts, we thank you for taking the time to read this, any donations you are able to provide, and for any and all prayers.

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