Shannon Strong Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,330

Campaign created by Jacqueline Strunk

Campaign funds will be received by Joe Strunk

On October 11, 2024, my mom, Shannon Strunk was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Cell Lunger Cancer (SCLC). She has been given a prognosis of 9-12 months. Joe, her husband and my dad, has been tasked with all the things my mom used to do like cooking, cleaning, keeping a household running, caretaking, and working a full time job on top of everything. Mom is about to embark on a long and difficult journey with chemo to try and keep the cancer manageable for as long as possible. Mom’s taste buds aren’t working so instead of doing a Meal Train and throwing out food that people worked so hard to prepare, I am asking for your donations to help with food and other costs. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

Thinking and praying for all of you during this trying time!

Luke and Elaina
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you all and are praying for you always!

Amy Zoglman
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers, strength, and love your way

Oscar Silva
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers! Nothings impossible with God. Let’s go miracle #6! #ShannonStrong!

