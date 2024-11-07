Shannon Strong Fundraiser

On October 11, 2024, my mom, Shannon Strunk was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Cell Lunger Cancer (SCLC). She has been given a prognosis of 9-12 months. Joe, her husband and my dad, has been tasked with all the things my mom used to do like cooking, cleaning, keeping a household running, caretaking, and working a full time job on top of everything. Mom is about to embark on a long and difficult journey with chemo to try and keep the cancer manageable for as long as possible. Mom’s taste buds aren’t working so instead of doing a Meal Train and throwing out food that people worked so hard to prepare, I am asking for your donations to help with food and other costs.