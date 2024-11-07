Shannon Strong Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,330
Campaign funds will be received by Joe Strunk
On October 11, 2024, my mom, Shannon Strunk was diagnosed with Stage 4 Small Cell Lunger Cancer (SCLC). She has been given a prognosis of 9-12 months. Joe, her husband and my dad, has been tasked with all the things my mom used to do like cooking, cleaning, keeping a household running, caretaking, and working a full time job on top of everything. Mom is about to embark on a long and difficult journey with chemo to try and keep the cancer manageable for as long as possible. Mom’s taste buds aren’t working so instead of doing a Meal Train and throwing out food that people worked so hard to prepare, I am asking for your donations to help with food and other costs.
Thinking and praying for all of you during this trying time!
We love you all and are praying for you always!
Sending prayers, strength, and love your way
Love and prayers! Nothings impossible with God. Let’s go miracle #6! #ShannonStrong!
